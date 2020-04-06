Scenic railroad plans return when signal given

CUMBERLAND — The general manager of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad says the tourist attraction will return to the rails once the all-clear signal is given.
John Garner said the railroad, a leading tourist attraction in Allegany County, is shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak and the closure has resulted in layoffs for the railroad’s roughly 15 employees.
“The biggest thing we want people to know is we are still here,” Garner said. “We are well. But it’s safety first, that is why we shut down operations.”
The railroad draws up to 30,000 visitors annually from states across the country and overseas.
“We are respecting the governor’s orders,” said Garner, referring to a ban on gatherings of 10 people or more. “Because we are a railroad we are technically essential, but we are honoring the ban.
“We believe we needed to shut down. You don’t want to bring someone here that could be potentially infected.”
Garner said the administrative staff is “working diligently” to apply for grants and payment protection plans for staff.
“We want (our employees) back,” Garner said. “It is very challenging. You have to ride it out and get the all-clear. We are required to do inspections every 92 days and we can’t get around that. You will see people doing the maintenance checks.”
Garner said once the ban on gatherings is lifted the railroad will resume operations. The scenic railroad’s peak seasons are fall and winter.
“Once we get the all-clear, we will need a few weeks getting it ready to run just for the daily operation,” Garner said. “We are still on agenda to host our Polar Express. We get booming in October with the fall foliage, then it’s Christmastime. Our Polar Express was very successful last year.”
WMSR received good news recently when it was announced they will be the recipient of a $45,000 grant issued under the state’s capital budget. Garner said the funding will be used to obtain a tamping machine which is used in the removal and replacement of railroad ties.
The WMSR officials have also been awarded a $10,000 grant from the John Emery Rail Heritage. The funds will be used for the restoration of the No. 1309 locomotive. The scenic railroad has been conducting an ongoing restoration program of the 1949 Baldwin steam locomotive purchased in 2014. Although the restoration has cost nearly $3 million so far, the railroad is committed to seeing the historic locomotive back on the rails, Garner said.
According to Garner, about $390,000 is needed to complete the restoration project. The WMSR launched a new fundraising campaign in February with an appeal in Trains Magazine.
“We have raised $81,000 in the last few weeks,” he said. “We still have a ways to go. But we will get through this together.”
Garner said the railroad will “weather the storm.”
“We are still working on a very good season once we get the all-clear. We are firm believers in the product, and in Allegany County and we will be here. Please don’t forget us and all the small businesses.”
The WMSR is a 501(c)3 nonprofit company established in 1988. Donations to the project can be made at wmsr.com/1309 or by mailing a check into the General Office, 13 Canal Street, Cumberland, MD 21502. Please ensure “For WM1309” appears on the memo line for the restoration project.
