CUMBERLAND — After COVID-19 disrupted school schedules during the past year, state and local officials seem to agree on a goal for children to attend regular in-person instruction as soon as possible.
What’s not clear or easy, however, is how to make that happen while adhering to six-feet social distancing guidelines.
The Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday voted to transition students from half to full instruction days with a hybrid schedule beginning March 22.
Several parents said students need to be in school five full days per week.
Erica Reddy said she appreciates the work of teachers, school staff and the BOE.
“But … we now must focus on what mistakes have been made and how we as a community can work together to rectify many of these actions,” she said and talked of problems including depression and anxiety among some students that want to return to a pre-COVID-19 schedule. “We are in a real mess.”
The BOE sets rules and “is the final decision maker,” she said.
Board President Crystal Bender said as a mom of two children she understands the frustration parents feel, but state officials require social distancing, which means students can only attend school on an alternating schedule.
“Do we want five days? I know that I do,” she said. “We will continue to work toward that.”
The BOE wants the state to remove the social distancing requirement, Vice President Robert Farrell said.
“We keep pushing,” he said.
Board member Debra Frank said ACPS Superintendent Jeff Blank has the power to create the return-to-school plan, but the BOE can reject it.
“I’m hearing very wishy-washy comments from fellow board members that in essence is saying ‘hey, we want to go back,’” she said. “When people are saying, ‘I’d vote for five days’ but then they don’t … we look like people who aren’t staying true to our word.”
Student board and non-voting member Mitchell Septoff said people should not assume mental health problems including depression among students are directly related to the broken school schedule.
“Look around, people are dying, we’re in a global pandemic and right now our politics at the highest order look like two people yelling at each other,” he said. “It’s a scary time. It’s a scary time to grow up in. Sometimes that stress comes out through school but please don’t make the generalization, don’t make the decision based on the fact that bringing our students back to school is going to solve their mental health problems.”
Bender, Farrell and board member David Bohn voted to pass Blank’s recommendation, Fraley and Frank were opposed.
“I felt that there was even more that could be done to get the students back full days with all classmates for all grade levels,” Fraley said in a subsequent email.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said large outdoor and indoor venues may operate at up to 50% capacity.
ACPS has not determined a date or definite plan for graduation ceremonies.
“Principals will determine … how to move forward with that specifically to each school,” Blank said.
In other ACPS news:
• There were no COVID-19 cases in students or staff within the school system this week. However, 17 students and three staff members were quarantined due to close contact with an infected person or someone that had symptoms of the virus.
• The board approved a school calendar for the next school year, with classes beginning before Labor Day.
• The nearly $118 million fiscal 2022 Superintendent’s Operating Budget includes $70.1 million for salaries and wages with a $31.1 million county appropriation and $86 million in state aid.
• The board met in closed session Feb. 9 to discuss issues including revocation of a teaching certificate and a Public Information Act request.
