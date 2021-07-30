CUMBERLAND — COVID-19 and its latest highly contagious delta variant’s impact on the upcoming school year, including mask guidelines, is expected to be discussed next week.
The Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education is set to meet at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday for an executive session, followed by a public meeting at 3 p.m., which will have limited visitor capacity and be livestreamed.
During the open portion of the meeting, Allegany and Garrett County Health Departments Medical Deputy Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Corder and Allegany County Health Officer Jenelle Mayer are expected to provide a COVID-19 update.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in U.S. areas where the COVID-19 delta variant is fueling infection surges.
“Citing new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status,” the Associated Press reported.
Community members may submit public comments, which will be read at the meeting, via email to comments@acpsmd.org before noon Tuesday.
“Personal information will not be withheld and anonymous submissions will not be considered,” an announcement for the meeting stated.
In other ACPS news:
• The BOE will consider action on proposed policies including employee use of social media, equal educational and employment opportunities, nondiscrimination and attendance.
• The June monthly financial report lists the following expenditure increases so far this year over last year: $846,767 for substitute instruction, $443,911 for retirements, $365,957 for equipment including vehicles, computers and furniture and $32,926 for legal fees.
• Additional items to be presented at the meeting include recent routine and special personnel actions, school construction and maintenance, information technology, financial and transportation.
• ACPS Chief Academic Officer Kim Green-Kalbaugh will provide updates on items including summer school and the Blended Virtual Learning Program.
• ACPS Chief Financial Officer Larry McKenzie will discuss a COVID-19 grant.
