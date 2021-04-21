CUMBERLAND — Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader was in Western Maryland Wednesday to assess the area’s COVID-19 vaccination process, progress and future plan.
Stops on his tour included Hancock in Washington County, Grantsville in Garrett County, and on Thursday he planned to visit the UPMC Western Maryland Primary Care/Vax Clinic in Frostburg.
Maryland on Tuesday surpassed administration of four million COVID-19 vaccination doses and state officials want to maintain that momentum.
“I want to see how our strategy is working in Western Maryland and what’s working and what could we do to improve,” Schrader said. “I want to see a variety of settings that have different capabilities … and to get feedback on what people think should be next.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data, Allegany County is ranked high for the level of COVID-19 community transmission, with roughly 26% of its population having been fully vaccinated against the disease.
“Allegany is doing OK, but we want to do better,” Schrader said. “Our strategy in Allegany and Garrett has got to be very locally focused and we’re moving doses (to) community physicians and we’ve got local pharmacies. We want to see if we can use the EMS providers more … It’s gonna be a variety of approaches.”
He talked of deploying mobile COVID-19 vaccination units across the state, including at GCC Technologies, 65 Enterprise Drive in Oakland, set for April 27 to May 9.
“We’re trying to create as much access as possible,” Schrader said.
The federal government each Tuesday provides MDH with an estimate of how many COVID-19 doses it could receive the following week, and a more definite count a couple days later, he said.
“And then we go in and make the orders,” Schrader said. “(Vaccine) comes straight from the federal ordering system to the provider and the provider has to be registered in our system.”
That system lately has worked well, he said.
In terms of battling the virus, Schrader has no plans to let down his guard.
“I started this process a year ago,” he said of dealing with case surges, testing and personal protective equipment needs. “I think (COVID-19 will) be with us for quite a while. I don’t see myself relaxing anytime soon.”
More than 10,000 people are working on Maryland’s COVID-19 response, Schrader said, and added he’s grateful for “all the hard work and dedication” those folks provide.
“I stay focused on making sure that we’re getting the resources to the people who need them, and that’s very gratifying,” he said.
New statewide efforts announced
Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday said the state has vaccinated more than 82% of residents age 65 and older, and more than 55% of all Marylanders 18 years and older.
He announced the launch of “No Arm Left Behind” initiatives that include state agencies, private industries and demographics to vaccinate seniors, college and university students, and the state’s largest employers.
“This will include redoubling our efforts to reach that remaining 18% of Maryland seniors by going county by county and zip code by zip code in an effort to get every senior vaccinated,” he said. “In addition to conducting vaccinations at every nursing home, every assisted living and long-term care facility, we’ve also completed or scheduled clinics at 98% of all the other senior housing facilities in the state.”
Maryland will also expand public service announcements that feature physicians from across the state to discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated.
Marylanders can preregister and secure a vaccination appointment for a mass clinic in the state via COVIDvax.maryland.gov or by calling the state’s COVID-19 vaccination support center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX.
Allegany, Garrett walk-in clinics
The Allegany County Health Department and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services will hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics without appointments for county residents age 18 and older from 9 a.m. to noon at:
• Oldtown Fire Department – April 27
• Flintstone Fire Department – April 29
• Lonaconing Good Will Fire Company Armory – May 4.
Learn more at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
The Garrett County Health Department will accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. today at the MEDCO Building in the McHenry Business Park.
Appointments that are already scheduled during the morning remain unchanged.
Links to schedule vaccine appointments for upcoming clinics are posted on garretthealth.org for anyone age 18 and older.
People that need help with scheduling an appointment should call 301-334-7698 for assistance.
State and local cases
MDH on Wednesday reported 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths and three fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily positive case rate was 5.28% statewide, 2.97% in Allegany County, 5.91% in Garrett County and 5.25% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 19.94 statewide, 16.64 in Allegany County, 12.8 in Garrett County and 16.55 in Washington County.
ACHD reported that since Tuesday there were 20 new COVID-19 cases, and another county resident died because of the virus, which brings the cumulative total deaths to 206.
Primary care settings touted
UPMC Western Maryland staffers commended primary care providers and urgent care clinics that administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
“The primary care setting allows individuals who may have been reluctant to receive the vaccine an opportunity to speak one on one with a provider about getting vaccinated and allows them to make the decision that is best for them,” Jeff O’Neal, executive director of clinics, practices, and behavioral health services, stated. Additionally, offering the vaccine at our urgent care locations in Maryland gives us the opportunity to allow individuals access at more convenient times like evenings and weekends.”
UPMC Western Maryland urgent care employees made phone calls, hung flyers and reached out to businesses and individuals to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, Natalie Fisher-Perez, senior practice Manager, stated.
“Our patients receive personal phone calls as well as an automated message throughout the week offering the vaccine during their already scheduled appointment,” Karen Ullery, senior practice manager, stated. “For our patients who want to take more time to consider receiving the vaccine, we have vaccine clinics which are available by appointment one or two times each week.”
