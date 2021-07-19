CUMBERLAND — Maryland health officials believe access, convenience and education will motivate more folks to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Although 76.2% of people age 18 and older across the state have gotten at least one vaccination, pockets of unvaccinated folks remain.
“We have to continue to make the vaccine accessible,” Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader told the Cumberland Times-News Monday.
Last month, 100% of COVID-19 deaths, 95% of new cases and 93% of hospitalizations were in people that had not been vaccinated against the virus.
The disease, especially as its delta variant becomes more prominent across the country, threatens unvaccinated folks.
“My biggest concern is that they are at serious risk for getting COVID,” Schrader said.
So far, there have been roughly 90 cases of the delta strain in Maryland.
“We expect over the next couple of months, because it’s … twice as infectious as the alpha variant, that it will start to spread among the unvaccinated, and then that in and of itself could create new (COVID-19) strains,” he said. “So we’re monitoring that very closely.”
Maryland’s health department is working with Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland and the state’s lab to track COVID-19 variants.
“Our understanding at the moment is that both the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot regimen is still very effective in combatting the variants that we’ve seen so far,” he said. “The key is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”
The state is offering mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics that can be requested by groups including non-profits via an online form at https://governor.maryland.gov/govaxmobile/.
“We’ll come and help,” Schrader said.
COVID-19 and kids, workplaces
Mississippi health officials last week reported several children with COVID-19 were being treated in intensive care units, and some of them required ventilators.
While vaccinations are not available for children under age 12, Maryland health officials are examining data that pertains to COVID-19 cases in young kids.
“We are actually doing a survey now,” Schrader said. “We monitor all the new (COVID-19) cases by age, but we’re doing a deeper dive.”
Meanwhile, as many companies across the country reopen, they ponder whether to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We are encouraging businesses to use the authority that they already have,” Schrader said.
Local COVID-19 vaccination information
The Maryland Department of Health on Monday reported 139 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death and seven more hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The Allegany County Health Department continues to urge residents to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible.
ACHD will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road, from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
At that time, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be offered for people age 18 and older.
Following that clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for people age 12 and older.
“Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to be vaccinated,” ACHD said via press release Monday.
“There really is no time to lose in order to prevent illness and death due to COVID-19,” ACHD spokesperson Brenda Caldwell said via the release. “These vaccines are safe and effective, and studies show that unvaccinated individuals are at significantly higher risk for life-threatening health complications from COVID-19.”
The Garrett County Health Department refers folks who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to contact their primary care provider or the COVID-19 Hotline at 301-334-7698.
