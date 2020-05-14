CUMBERLAND — Jake Shade, Allegany County Commission president, said he is pleased that Gov. Larry Hogan is taking more of a regional approach to reopening Maryland in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
Shade said Hogan is delegating some levels of decision making to counties, adding flexibility to reopening the economy.
Hogan announced that phase one of the Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. In addition to lifting the stay-at-home order, phase one includes allowing retail stores to open at 50% capacity, resuming manufacturing and permitting church services. Hogan is requesting all reopening measures follow the roadmap safety protocols, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.
Shade said Allegany County will implement the phase one plan.
“I was on a call with the governor on Wednesday when he had a call with the county leaders,” said Shade. “We appreciate that governor giving us the authority to kind of make our own decisions instead of one size fits all. Resuming manufacturing in Maryland is a key. Most of our (manufacturers) have put all the precautions in place already and were pretty much able to stay open.”
The Western Maryland Legislative Delegation had sent a letter to Hogan on May 5 asking for a regional approach to reopening. Rural counties like Allegany and Garrett have not seen the level of outbreak more densely populated areas of Maryland have witnessed.
Shade said, “Outside of our nursing homes (outbreaks), our cases (of coronavirus) are pretty low.”
“The governor has given the counties the authority to decide,” said Shade. “I know Montgomery, Prince George’s County and Baltimore, they’re not going to phase one ... they won’t reopen. If you’re not comfortable with the phase-one reopen, a county can veto that. I’m glad to see more of a regional approach.”
Shade said that in addition to implementing phase one measures, he hopes to consider permitting outdoor dining as well as reopening the county office complex on Kelly Road to employees and the public.
“I think the biggest part of it is starting to reopen restaurants ... that is not until phase two, unfortunately,” said Shade. “The big thing will be getting restaurants open and getting back to normalcy. I think we could do outdoor dining. I think that is something that can be done safely and we’re going to take a look at that. The restaurant people want to do it safely. I think it makes a lot of sense.”
Shade said the county will look into making sure they can legally allow outdoor dining before doing so.
“And opening the county building ... we want to start to get back into the swing of things,” added Shade. “People will continue to wear face masks, and keep a safe distance. I think they’ve been doing a good job of that.”
Brandon Butler, county administrator, said, “Everybody is anxious to get back to work and we are as well. In this first step, the restaurants and bars will remain closed. There are delivery and pickups. We’re very proud of our small businesses and we urge people to patronize them.
“We very much appreciate the governor’s leadership at this time. They are using a fact-based way of moving forward. I know it is something the county commissioners have also espoused. We must keep moving forward. We all want to jumpstart the economy in a safe way.”
Allegany County has 150 COVID-19 cases, including one announced Thursday by health officials — a resident of Sterling Care Frostburg Village who has not required hospitalization. Three residents and one staff member have tested positive at that facility.
In what health officials described as a “welcome bit of good news,” 141 employees and 121 residents at Allegany Health Nursing and Rehabilitation tested negative for the virus. Three tests from the facility were pending.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.