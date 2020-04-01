CUMBERLAND — Several area Sheetz stores are offering a free lunch to children in need.
The Sheetz stores on Bedford Street and in LaVale, Frostburg and Oakland will provide a Meal Bagz with a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink, one per child, while supplies last. Employees at the register will have access to the lunches.
The program will be available for two weeks at which time it will be reevaluated based on community need.
A full list of participating locations can be found at https://www.sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.