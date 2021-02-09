FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University on Tuesday reported six new COVID-19 cases from 2,374 tests conducted Feb. 1-7. The positivity rate for testing over that time frame was 0.25%, the lowest to date in the new semester.
Over the same seven-day period, according to Johns Hopkins daily testing tends, the average national positivity rate was 7.51%. The positivity rate in the state was 4.33%.
Last week, the university announced that it was expanding its testing, and all eligible students and employees were going to be tested twice a week, every week, going forward.
"We intend to use the results of these tests to more closely keep tabs on the status of the virus among our on-campus community, one of the indicators we are using to monitor and respond to the pandemic," said Ronald Nowaczyk, FSU president, in a release to the FSU community.
"Unfortunately, I do not have much more to report on when vaccines will become available for our community than I did last week," he said. "When the time comes, we intend to be ready to implement something quickly, using our COVID testing centers as a model. That planning is underway."
