CUMBERLAND — Six new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Allegany County Health Department on Tuesday, bringing the total to 176.
Of those, one involves an employee of the Cumberland Healthcare Center.
The remaining cases include a male and female in their 20s, a female in her 40s and a male and female in their 70s. Only the male in his 70s has required hospitalization, the health department said via news release.
The Hampshire County Health Department confirmed two additional positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, for a total of 23.
Officials said 11 cases are active and under quarantine.
