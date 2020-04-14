KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials said Tuesday afternoon that a sixth county resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, the county health department didn’t specify whether the person was male or female, provide their age or say if the person required hospitalization.
The officials did say a joint investigation with the Allegany County Health Department was underway because the person works in that county.
“Both departments are working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual, inducing family members, friends and health care professionals,” read the release.
