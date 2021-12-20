BALTIMORE — For the first time in two weeks, the Maryland Department of Health updated its main COVID-19 surveillance dashboard at coronavirus.maryland.gov Monday.
Numbers for statewide confirmed cases, people tested negative, testing volume and seven-day rolling average testing positivity rate will now again be updated daily, along with vaccination and hospitalization data, which MDH resumed reporting on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, respectively.
“I want to thank the team of people who have been working diligently over the past 16 days to bring our COVID-19 data reporting back online,” MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said via press release Monday.
“This data is critical to our keeping the public informed and to further drive our COVID fighting operations,” he said.
A note on the dashboard Monday stated:
“MDH is experiencing a server outage as the result of a network security incident. As of 12/20/2021, 90 percent of state-level surveillance data for confirmed cases, persons tested negative, testing volume and positivity rate are restored. Using today’s published numbers as a baseline, 24-hour changes will resume tomorrow, 12/21/21. MDH continues to work to reinstate the full COVID-19 dataset and will resume reporting more surveillance information, including deaths and numbers by jurisdiction, as soon as possible. Vaccine data and hospitalizations remain current as of 12/20/2021.”
MDH Spokesman Andy Owen said the department plans to update data that’s been missing for two weeks.
“Our IT and cybersecurity teams are working around the clock to restore the full level of reporting,” he told the Cumberland Times-News via email Monday.
Owen did not confirm whether the “network security incident” was the result of a cyberattack.
On Dec. 4, MDH detected unauthorized activity involving its network infrastructure systems.
As a result, MDH servers were taken offline and an investigation into the incident and restoration of impacted systems ensued.
“This incident did not affect the state’s ability to test for COVID-19, administer vaccines, or facilitate any of the steps of its coordinated COVID response efforts,” the press release stated.
To date, Maryland has confirmed 621,220 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 28,541 cases since Dec. 3.
The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate has risen from 5.43% on Dec. 3 to 10.27% Monday, an increase of 89%.
“Delta remains the most prevalent variant in Maryland and with an increase in cases we are taking steps to support our state’s healthcare system,” MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan said via the release.
“There are more tools than ever before to help prevent and respond to COVID-19 infection,” she said.
“Please get vaccinated, get a booster when you are eligible, and get tested if you have symptoms or plan to travel,” Chan said. “I strongly recommend that people wear masks when indoors as another critical layer of protection.”
COVID-19 testing and vaccination services were uninterrupted by the network security incident and continue to operate normally. Marylanders in need of a COVID-19 test can visit covidtest.maryland.gov to find a testing location.
“Marylanders who are unvaccinated are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” the release stated. “Vaccinated Marylanders are encouraged to receive a booster shot as soon as they are eligible.”
To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
For more information about COVID-19 treatment options, visit covidlink.maryland.gov.
