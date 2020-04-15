CUMBERLAND — An Allegany County resident was among patients that died during a COVID-19 outbreak at a Carroll County nursing home.
The Maryland Department of Health’s online state case map assigned the death of a Carroll County nursing home patient as an Allegany County fatality based on the decedent’s address of permanent record, the Allegany County Health Department stated in a press release on Wednesday.
"The COVID-19 case itself was attributed to and counted in Carroll County where the nursing home is located," the release stated.
“As of April 15, 2020 the state of Maryland is assigning deaths from COVID-19 to the address of permanent record, which may not be the same as an individual’s current residence," Dr. Jennifer Corder, Medical Deputy Health Officer for Allegany and Garrett Counties, said via the release. "In this case, even though the individual lived in another county in a nursing facility, the permanent residence was listed as Allegany County.”
The patient did not die or receive care in Allegany County, and was living in another county when diagnosed with COVID-19, the release stated.
ACHD also reported two new cases of COVID-19.
"One is a male in his 40s, and the other is a male in his 50s," the release stated. "Neither of them have required hospitalization."
Of 555 Allegany County residents tested for COVID-19, 514 were negative, 22 positive, and 19 had pending results.
None of Allegany’s 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases have resulted in death, the release stated.
"According to state health officials, while attribution data on COVID-19 cases and deaths are considered preliminary and are subject to change, each confirmed case and each confirmed death within the State of Maryland will only be counted once," the release stated.
The Cumberland Times-News on March 31 asked ACHD officials whether an Allegany County resident was among victims at the Carroll County nursing home. At that time, the paper also asked whether patients at local nursing homes were being tested for COVID-19. The ACHD didn’t respond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.