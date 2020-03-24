CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police is taking steps to reduce the potential of coronavirus exposure to its employees and the citizens they serve.
In addition to the information routinely obtained during a 911 call or other request for police service, callers will be asked if they or anyone there has a fever, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or a cough.
Anytime a trooper responds to a scene suspected to be associated with coronavirus, he will wear personal protective equipment. Contact with all victims, witnesses or suspects will be made outside in order to reduce exposure.
Troopers will take reports by telephone for complaints that involve malicious destruction of property, theft, tampering with a vehicle, attempted vehicle theft, credit or debit card theft, telephone misuse and trespassing not in progress.
Troopers will respond if the incident is in progress, the suspect is still on scene, in the vicinity or the potential for immediate arrest exists, there is any injury or the likelihood for injury exists, an identifiable suspect exists or there is physical evidence.
Citizens are asked to limit visits to a barrack to emergency issues or situations absolutely necessary. Screening questions may be asked by the duty officer.
