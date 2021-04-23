CUMBERLAND — From the early stages of COVID-19’s arrival in Western Maryland, it’s been difficult to find a central information source for locations across the state that administer COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.
The Maryland Department of Health orders vaccine from a federal system, which sends the substances to providers that must be registered with the state.
But the state health department does not maintain a public, updated and comprehensive list with all locations that offer the vaccine.
“We are not listing providers who are only doing closed pods — i.e. not open to the general public to schedule appointments,” Maryland Department of Health Deputy Director of Media Relations Charlie Gischlar said via email.
Today, there are many places to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
But in order to find one, the consumer is left to search individual websites for and/or call local and state health departments, hospital systems and providers.
While that might be quick and easy for people that are cellphone savvy, COVID-19 has caused a greater need for remote communication, which in turn revealed pockets of the population, including those in rural areas with limited internet availability, that don’t have access to or understanding of such information.
To help locate those folks, the state is reaching out to community-based groups, and will launch a television campaign.
Websites offer spotty information
Covidvax.maryland.gov is updated frequently and offers information for mass vaccination sites across the state.
The website also provides a vaccination site search by zip code.
Results for the maximum locator of 50 miles within 21502 on Friday, however, yielded only 11 sites including health departments in Allegany and Garrett counties, and some store pharmacies.
Vaccinefinder.org is updated daily and on Friday included 50 vaccination sites within 50 miles of Cumberland, but didn’t list the local hospital system or health department facilities.
The national website states it is “operated by epidemiologists and software developers at Boston Children’s Hospital and supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Digital Service.”
For the sites it does include, searches on vaccinefinder.org can be edited to show where the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available and in stock.
The following list compiled from various online searches includes local COVID-19 vaccination providers that appeared to have available appointments and/or vaccine in stock as of Friday afternoon:
• Martins food stores in Cumberland
• Potomac Valley Pharmacy in Cumberland
• Walmart in LaVale and Oakland
• Walgreens in Frostburg, Grantsville and Oakland; and Keyser, Romney, and Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
• Hyndman Area Health Center in Hyndman, Pennsylvania
• Med-A-Save Pharmacy in Keyser, West Virginia
• Medi Save Pharmacy in Keyser, West Virginia
• Hyndman Area Health Center in Bedford, Pennsylvania
• Giant Eagle Pharmacy in Bedford, Pennsylvania
• CVS in Oakland
• Health departments in Allegany and Garrett counties
• UPMC Western Maryland urgent and primary care facilities in Cumberland, LaVale, Frostburg and McHenry. Learn more at UPMCWesternMaryland.com.
Appointments are required at most locations and vaccine availability changes regularly, so folks should call before visiting any of the sites.
Additionally, vaccination eligibility is determined by the vaccine distribution phase as defined by state and local health departments.
Allegany, Garrett walk-in clinics
The Allegany County Health Department and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services will hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics without appointments for county residents age 18 and older from 9 a.m. to noon at:
• Oldtown Fire Department – April 27
• Flintstone Fire Department – April 29
• Lonaconing Good Will Fire Company Armory – May 4
• Mount Savage Fire Company — May 6
Learn more at health.maryland.gov/allegany or call 301-759-5000.
The Garrett County Health Department will accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. today at the MEDCO Building in the McHenry Business Park.
Appointments that are already scheduled during the morning remain unchanged.
Links to schedule vaccine appointments for upcoming clinics for anyone age 18 and older are posted on garretthealth.org.
People that need help with scheduling an appointment should call 301-334-7698.
Vaccines administered so far
Nearly 57% of adults across the state, and more than 82% of Marylanders age 65 and older, have been vaccinated.
UPMC Western Maryland administered 138 vaccines to patients at its urgent and primary care clinics within the first two weeks of implementing vaccine programs at the facilities, the hospital system said via press release Friday.
State launches COVID-19 PSAs
Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said GoVAX Doctors is a new public service announcement that features physicians from across the state — including Dr. David Tuel, an orthopedic surgeon in Oakland — to discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and encourage all eligible Marylanders to get vaccinated.
“Doctors are invaluable in helping us reach Marylanders who may be more hesitant to receive the vaccine,” MDH Secretary Dennis Schrader said via press release. “Our GoVAX doctors represent both the communities they serve and the trusted voices that patients seek when making decisions about their health. Their role will be increasingly important in helping us make sure all Marylanders get vaccinated over the coming weeks and months.”
The new GoVAX Doctors PSA is airing on WBAL-TV and will begin airing statewide on television beginning Monday.
Learn more at coronavirus.maryland.gov and covidLINK.maryland.gov.
State and local cases
MDH on Friday reported 1,163 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths and 47 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 positive case rate was 5.1% statewide, 3.15 in Allegany County, 5.66% in Garrett County and 4.81% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 18.42 statewide, 17.65 in Allegany County, 10.34 in Garrett County and 16.08 in Washington County.
80 students, staff quarantined
For the week of April 19-23, 2021, Allegany County Public Schools reported four new COVID-19 cases in students that were in a campus building.
“These individuals will complete the required isolation period before returning to their school buildings,” ACPS said via press release Friday. “Close contacts at school were identified in two of the student cases. Those identified close contacts will complete a 10-day quarantine before returning to the school building. Parents were notified through the ACPS Blackboard notification system if there was a positive case in their child’s school building.”
No staffers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Eight ACPS staff members were reported as quarantined due to close contact with a positive person, or Covid Like Illness.
“ACPS had 72 students who were reported as quarantined this week due to either a close contact with a positive person, or Covid Like Illness,” the release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.