AUGUSTA, W.Va. — Hampshire County's health officer moved Tuesday morning to enact stricter public health measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, hours before the county confirmed its sixth case.
In a meeting last week, the county health department's board of health moved unanimously to grant the authority to health officer Dr. Thomas Daugherty. That same day, the county confirmed its fifth case of the virus.
The department announced the sixth case in a Tuesday afternoon post on its Facebook page. Per that post, "The individual is quarantined and cooperating well."
To date, there have been no deaths in Hampshire County from the virus.
The new measures include a shelter-in-place order, as well as a maximum gathering size of five people. Hotels, motels and similar short-term rental properties are also barred from allowing guests to book a reservation of fewer than 14 days except in extenuating circumstances.
The order also places limits on how many people can be in different classes of essential businesses at one time. Grocery stores are permitted to have "2.5 people per 1000 square feet of interior space ... at any one time, including employees." For all other businesses, the maximum amount is two people.
The order will remain in effect for an indefinite amount of time.
County health administrator Stephanie Shoemaker told the Times-News on Tuesday morning that the decision to enact the new measures is "strictly prevention."
“At this time we’re just trying our best to ensure that we don’t have a large increase in our number of cases,” she said.
Shoemaker also noted that over the last few days, Gov. Jim Justice has expanded the state's order to include more and more counties.
“We decided we didn’t want to wait for the governor to put that in place,” Shoemaker said.
However, she noted most residents have been good about adhering to social distancing measures thus far.
"That’s why we’re only seeing a handful of cases right now," Shoemaker said. "We’re very proud of Hampshire County.”
The department also announced the opening of an appointment-only drive-thru testing facility Tuesday on Facebook. Appointments are available to those who meet "specific requirements," the post says. Those who would like to schedule a test are asked to first call the health department at 304-496-9640.
The drive-thru is scheduled to be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
