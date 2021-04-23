CUMBERLAND — While trying to juggle an ambitious academic and extracurricular schedule during a global pandemic that has severely altered school life as anybody knew it, 17-year-old Mitchell Septoff carries the additional burden of advocating for stressed teachers as well as students.
As student member of the Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education, he wants to help resolve problems caused by a mix of in-person and virtual learning.
After all, the goal of school is to best educate children, and Septoff’s role on the board was created to provide student voices, perspectives and concerns so that decisions are informed before votes are cast.
The trouble is, the majority of the ACPS school board refused to acknowledge, let alone hear, his input.
“There’s a discussion from the student member,” ACPS board member Tammy Fraley said at Tuesday’s meeting while Septoff raised his hand to address possible changes to the school calendar, including virtual Fridays, before the board voted on the issue.
But he wasn’t given the chance to talk.
Instead, other board members spoke and argued about whether the school calendar should be discussed in public or private.
President Crystal Bender, Vice President Robert Farrell and member David Bohn voted against a motion made by member Debra Frank and Fraley to discuss the calendar.
“Quite frankly this discussion we attempted to have tonight should not be held behind closed doors,” Frank said.
“There is other input that needs gathered, which is why this motion was voted down,” Bender said.
Teachers working two jobs
The vote that halted the calendar discussion followed comments from ACPS teachers and other education officials.
Evan West, Allegany County Education Association’s UniServ director, said he frequently gets emails that have a common theme from members.
“This isn’t working,” he said of concurrent learning that requires teachers to handle in-person and virtual classes. “Our members are still being expected to work the job of two people in one day.”
Melissa Kealy, an ACPS elementary school teacher, said almost every school district in Maryland has provided teachers an asynchronous day to plan, have meetings, deep clean, grade papers and catch up on other work.
She said she and her colleagues perform cafeteria, custodial and nursing duties in addition to their work as educators.
“As a teacher I am here to tell you that we are mentally exhausted, drained, frustrated and discouraged,” she said.
Several seasoned teachers have resigned or taken leave “because of the lack of respect and the lack of support,” Kealy said.
“I’ve seriously thought about applying for a job at the (Motor Vehicle Administration) and taking a cut in pay,” she said.
‘Call this meeting now’
Septoff was permitted to talk after Tuesday’s 3-2 board vote to halt discussion on the school calendar, and again near the end of the meeting.
“The student member of the board has little to no rights,” he said. “All I can do is talk when the grownups are done speaking.”
Students must be properly represented in school board decisions, Septoff said.
On Friday, he sent the school board members a letter that asked them to formally discuss the need for asynchronous Fridays for teacher planning.
“For these teachers and students, these issues are not settled,” Septoff stated. “At school today, I couldn’t make it to one of my classes without one or another teacher stopping me to speak to me about the board meeting. They all had one thing to say; they didn’t think you gave asynchronous a discussion, much less a chance.”
He asked Bender and Farrell to “call a special meeting now and give this matter real thought” and hear all voices.
“You represent us all,” Septoff said. “Put out a robocall for input from parents, let Evan West once again represent the teachers, call the meeting and take the time to really represent your constituents as a democratically elected board. Act not in fear of the feedback you might receive, but after consideration of the opinions whose lives you affect: teachers, students, and parents. Call this meeting now.”
Board members are entitled to their opinion on any matter, he wrote.
“But preventing discussion of an important topic in fear of feedback is cowardice,” the letter stated. “With end-of-the-year exams, graduation, and the stress of the pandemic as a whole right now, I am confident in speaking for my fellow students at the secondary level that we absolutely can not afford a drop in the quality of our education at this critical time.”
Septoff is collecting comments and input on the issue. Email him at smoballegany@gmail.com.
Student board members rights
According to the Maryland Student Councils website, 15 of the state’s 24 school districts, plus the state education board, allow student members to have at least partial and/or opinion voting rights.
Student board members in Anne Arundel County have full voting ability.
The Montgomery County school board gives its student member full voting power with the exception of a negative personnel action related only to immorality.
Six school boards, including the state panel, allow student members to attend executive session meetings.
School boards in Allegany, Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Garrett, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot and Wicomico counties do not permit student members to vote on any issue or participate in closed session meetings.
The ACPS website states that effective July 1, 1994, the board includes a non-voting student member that serves one year.
To qualify for the position the student must be a full-time senior in the school system, bona fide resident of Allegany County for at least two years, of good character and in good standing in the school system, and be nominated and elected in his/her junior year by a method selected by the Allegany County Association of Student Councils.
