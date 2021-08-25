CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported a sharp rise Wednesday in the number of people seeking COVID-19 testing as the virus continues to surge throughout the region.
The Maryland Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard listed 448 tests administered in the county during a recent 24-hour period.
The county has seen a resurgence of the coronavirus since late July, when the seven-day positivity rate was just over 1%. Since July 27, more that 400 cases have been recorded and the seven-day positivity rate was 9.33% Wednesday.
To streamline the drive-thru testing process, health officials are asking those seeking testing to preregister at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
“The most time-consuming part of the process at the testing clinics is registration,” said Brenda Caldwell, spokesperson for the Allegany County Health Department. “Clinic staff must collect specific information from each person being tested, including the patient’s name, date of birth, address, phone number and email, which must then be entered into an online registration form.
“This can take some time, especially if there are several people in a vehicle who are getting tested. By having patients access the same form online prior to coming to the clinic, that process is considerably shortened, saving time for patients and staff at the drive-thru.”
Once registered, the patient receives a QR code that will be scanned at the clinic. Results can be accessed online in three to four days.
The fairgrounds testing site is open Mondays from 2-7 p.m. and Wednesday and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed.
Walk-in vaccinations are available on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road, Cumberland, every Wednesday.
From 9 a.m. to noon, both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are offered to those 18 and older. From 1-4 p.m., the Pfizer vaccine is offered to those 12 and older. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
About 42% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
