KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County hasn't received any positive COVID-19 cases since confirming its third case earlier this week, according to numbers posted Friday afternoon on social media.
The updated figures that were shared on the Mineral County Health Department's Facebook page show that of the 130 tests performed so far, 113 were negative and 14 were outstanding. All three people in the county who contracted the virus have recovered.
The county's first case was announced April 2.
Contacted by the Times-News Friday afternoon, county health Administrator A.Jay Root said the numbers show that as a community, residents are doing well thus far adhering to social distancing measures and being mindful of their neighbors.
"I think everyone's taking it pretty serious, which is a good thing," Root said.
Root also noted that the latest guidance from state officials indicates that where they'd previously thought the virus rates would peak in West Virginia in early May, that's now estimated to be as early as April 15. The "height of the curve shifting closer rather than taking longer to get there" is another good sign, Root said.
However, Root said he fully expects that as more test results are returned, more positive cases will come in. The county's providers have been diligent about returning results quickly, he said, as have providers across the Maryland state line who've tested Mineral County residents.
While it will still require a physician's referral, Root said the Wednesday opening of a drive-through testing facility at Potomac Valley Hospital is anticipated to expedite the process as well.
“I do think things are working," Root said. "We can always do better but we’re doing well so far.”
