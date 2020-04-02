CUMBERLAND – The Allegany County Health Department reports that a third resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is a female in her 20s who has not traveled out of the region. She is self-isolating and has not required hospitalization.
breaking
Third Allegany County resident tests positive for COVID-19
CUMBERLAND TIMES-NEWS
