KEYSER, W.Va. — A third Mineral County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Monday afternoon.
In a news release posted to Facebook, the county health department released few details, only saying the patient was employed in Allegany County and a joint investigation was underway.
Both health departments are working to identify any potential people who may have had close contact with the individual, including family members, friends and health care professionals.
