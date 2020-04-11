CUMBERLAND — Three people at a long-term care facility in Allegany County have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Saturday.
In a news release, the county health department said the cases involve two staff members and one resident, but didn’t identify the facility.
“The health department and nursing home are working together to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the facility,” read the release.
The total number of cases in Allegany County was 14 Saturday afternoon.
Maryland health officials reported 7,694 cases on Saturday, which has resulted in 206 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
“It is more important now than ever to practice social distancing and to stay at home as much as possible,” read the release. “Even essential personnel should stay at home if they feel sick.”
