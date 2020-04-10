WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) said Friday that eight colleges in Maryland’s 6th District — Allegany College of Maryland, Frostburg State University, Garrett College, Montgomery College, Frederick Community College, Hood College, Mount Saint Mary’s University and Hagerstown Community College — would receive federal funds allocated by Congress through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
At least half of the funding allocated to these colleges must be distributed to students in the form of emergency cash grants that will help students pay for basic essentials, including food and housing. Institutions can also use a portion of the money to help recover from any financial losses they might have incurred because of the coronavirus.
“We cannot forget about our students and cash-strapped colleges and universities during this global pandemic,” said Trone, the only member of the Maryland Delegation on the House Education and Labor Committee. “These funds will help educational institutions in Maryland’s 6th District with the economic fallout from the coronavirus and ensure that we support students during these unprecedented times.”
