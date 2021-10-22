KEYSER, W.Va. — Two more Mineral County residents have died of COVID-19, local health officials reported Friday, raising the county's pandemic total to 111.
The 72-year-old and 58-year-old men were the fifth residents to die from the virus or its complications since Oct. 14. The others were two 48-year-old women and a 51-year-old man.
While cases have declined since peaking in Mineral County last month, rates have remained high. The county has added 91 cases and three deaths in the last seven days, per state data. There were 152 active cases as of Friday morning, and more than 4,500 since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccination rates remain low in Mineral County, with 38% of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Slightly more than 42% have received at least one dose.
