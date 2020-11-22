KEYSER, W.Va. — Three residents of Piney Valley nursing home have died from COVID-19, and an outbreak at the facility has expanded, Mineral County health officials reported Saturday.
The deaths are the sixth, seventh and eighth related to the virus in the county.
The county health department also reported that an additional 17 employees and 26 residents at Piney Valley had tested positive for the disease, bringing the total to 63 residents and 31 employees.
“Please keep the families, residents and staff in your prayers,” health officials said in a Facebook post.
On Sunday, health officials said an individual from Small World Daycare in Fort Ashby had tested positive and contact tracing was underway.
The county reported 885 cases and 17 probable cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon, including 353 that were active.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the county fairgrounds in Fort Ashby and 2 to 5 p.m. at the Mineral County Technical Center in Keyser.
Hampshire County
The Hampshire County Health Department reported Saturday COVID-19 cases at SOME, Inc. in High View and The Farmer’s Daughter restaurant in Capon Bridge.
Contract tracing was underway for both cases.
SOME, Inc. provides alcohol and drug rehabilitation programs and staff and clients had been notified and will be tested, health officials said.
Health officials said the individual who tested positive at The Farmer’s Daughter last worked Nov. 12-13.
The county health department reported 249 cases Saturday, including 71 that were active.
Free testing is available at Hampshire Memorial Hospital on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
