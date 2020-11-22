Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 40F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 40F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.