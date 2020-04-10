KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials said Friday evening that a fourth county resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, the county health department didn’t specify whether the person was male or female, provide their age or say if the person required hospitalization.
“Investigation of the person’s previous contacts has been completed,” read the release. “All close contacts who are at exposure risk have been notified by the health department.”
The county’s latest positive case — the first since Monday — came a few hours after health officials released updated testing data, which at that time showed 130 tests administered. Of those, 113 were negative and 14 were outstanding.
The three other county residents who contracted the virus have recovered.
Friday afternoon, county health Administrator A.Jay Root said the numbers show that as a community, residents are doing well thus far adhering to social distancing measures and being mindful of their neighbors.
“I think everyone’s taking it pretty serious, which is a good thing,” he said.
Root also noted that the latest guidance from state officials indicates that where they’d previously thought the virus rates would peak in West Virginia in early May, that’s now estimated to be as early as April 15. The “height of the curve shifting closer rather than taking longer to get there” is another good sign, Root said.
The county’s providers have been diligent about returning results quickly, he said, as have providers across the Maryland state line who’ve tested Mineral County residents.
While it will still require a physician’s referral, Root said the opening of a drive-thru testing facility at Potomac Valley Hospital is anticipated to expedite the process as well.
“I do think things are working,” Root said. “We can always do better, but we’re doing well so far.”
