AUGUSTA, W.Va. — Hampshire County's Board of Health unanimously voted Thursday afternoon to grant the county's health officer the ability to take more strident measures in the name of controlling the spread of COVID-19, should the need arise.
The county, which confirmed its first two cases of the virus on Tuesday, had confirmed its fifth case as of the board's 3 p.m. meeting on Thursday. Toward the beginning of the meeting, county health administrator Stephanie Shoemaker said they'd received the most recent positive result "just within the hour."
As of the time of the meeting, Shoemaker said the county had received 59 negative tests and the results of three were still outstanding.
The board's vote grants Dr. Thomas Daugherty the ability to enact "stricter quarantine orders ... at the time he deems necessary" than the ones currently imposed by Gov. Jim Justice.
As an example, Shoemaker said, they may choose to follow the example of designated "hot spot" counties like Berkeley or Morgan, where the rate of the disease is currently higher. In those counties, the maximum gathering size is five people compared to the current statewide standard of 10. They may also choose to enact crowd limits in grocery stores or other essential businesses.
State and local police would enforce any measures the county may choose to take.
