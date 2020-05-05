CUMBERLAND — Health officials in Garrett County on Tuesday reported the county's first COVID-19 case in nearly a month while, in Allegany County, there were no new cases of the disease.
In Mineral County, West Virginia, health officials said residents and staff members at a Keyser nursing home had all tested negative for the virus.
Case count to 5
The Garrett case, the county's first since April 6, brought the county total to five.
A news release issued by the Garrett County Health Department said the woman is in her 20s and employed at an Allegany County facility with a known outbreak. She was isolating at home.
Health officials also said Tuesday that 286 tests for the new coronavirus had been administered in the county, with 249 negative results.
No new cases
In a news release, the Allegany County Health Department said cases remain at 128 after none were reported on Tuesday.
“Additionally, no new deaths were reported from the virus,” read the release.
Thirteen county residents have died from the disease.
All clear at Piney Valley
All 110 residents and 173 employees of Piney Valley nursing home in Keyser have tested negative for the virus, the Mineral County Health Department said in a news release.
On April 17, Gov. Jim Justice ordered all residents and staff at every state nursing home be tested for the coronavirus.
On Monday, officials said of the 54 residents and 105 staff members at the Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby, one staff member tested positive.
Mineral County has 17 cases of COVID-19.
