ANNAPOLIS — As result of Maryland’s improved COVID-19 health metrics, “every single county school system in the state” is now fully authorized to begin safely reopening, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
Maryland’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.3%, which marks a decline of more than 87% since it peaked at 26.91% April 17, he said.
The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend COVID-19 positivity rates remain at or below 5% for at least 14 consecutive days before reopening plans come to fruition.
“As of today, Maryland's positivity rate has been under 5% for 63 consecutive days, since June 25,” Hogan said. “It has been under 4% for 19 consecutive days, since August 8.”
Last week, for the first time, the COVID-19 positivity rate for all of the state’s 24 jurisdictions fell below the 5% milestone, he said.
Additionally, hospitalizations due to the disease decreased by nearly 76% since they peaked 117 days ago at 1,711, Hogan said.
“And just in the last month alone, we have seen a nearly 32% decline in (intensive care unit) levels,” he said.
The state has added and regained 156,200 jobs in 90 days, Hogan said.
“Maryland truly is open for business,” he said and added it is “absolutely critical” to return children safely and gradually to classrooms.
“Our administration has committed $345 million more for our kids in additional education funding through the federal CARES Act,” Hogan said.
“Nearly everyone agrees that there is no substitute for in-person instruction,” he said.
Daily, parents from across the state say they are “extremely frustrated” that even though Maryland’s health metrics in every county look good and are continuing to dramatically improve, some of the county school boards have not attempted to develop a safe reopening plan to return students to in-person instruction, Hogan said.
“This is simply not acceptable,” he said.
County school boards were required to submit final plans to the Maryland State Department of Education by Aug. 14.
The majority of counties developed plans, which include returning children, including students with special needs, to the schools for some form of in-person instruction this fall.
However, eight jurisdictions did not submit a reopening plan.
The state education and health departments “believe that all county school systems are able to begin safely reopening,” Hogan said.
“Of course, the authority and decision making … continues to rest with those county boards of education,” he said.
Decisions should and must be based on a new set of statewide metrics, guidelines, and benchmarks established by the state health department, Hogan said.
The metrics that were selected are in line with what many states are already using, Maryland Department of Health Acting Deputy Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan said.
Schools in accordance with CDC and state health department guidance can decide how to best meet needs of students and staff, she said.
Jurisdictions that are both below 5% COVID-19 test positivity and five cases per 100,000 people should have the ability to hold in-person instruction as long as all recommended guidance on physical distancing, mask use, and other measures are able to be put in place, Chan said.
“Jurisdictions with higher case rates should be able to put in place some sort of hybrid model of education with some partial in-person instruction,” she said.
“I have three kids of my own,” Chan said. “All three will be going into school this year.”
Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon said she is “strongly encouraging” local school systems to reevaluate their mode of instruction by the end of the school year’s first quarter.
“I believe that every child deserves to have a high-quality education every day of the school year,” she said. “That means five days a week and six hours a day.”
Currently more than 77% of childcare providers across the state have reopened their facilities, Salmon said.
“As school systems reconsider their decisions to return to in-person instruction, we will also continue to reassess whether we can increase the capacity in childcare classrooms,” she said.
In the coming weeks, Salmon and Hogan will visit state school systems that are bringing small groups of students back to classrooms.
Not everyone agrees that students should return to school, however.
Baltimore County elementary school teacher and Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost said without adequate state and federal funds to help schools open safely, which would include measures rapid testing, certified ventilation systems, and personal protective equipment, a plan to reopen schools “is a recipe for chaos, confusion (and) distrust” that will deepen inequities many students face.
“At a time when educators are focused on working hard to make the best of this year for students, the governor and superintendent are focused on throwing school communities under the bus,” she said via press release. “We need collaboration and problem-solving, not political theater.”
Hogan and Salmon abdicated responsibility for creating reopening standards by telling districts to come up with their own plans, Bost said.
“Today, they chose to ambush and second guess the hard decisions that local boards of education, parents, and educators have made to keep students and schools safe,” she said.
