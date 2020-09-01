ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday said the state will enter Stage 3 of the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery plan, which means that effective 5 p.m. Friday, all Maryland businesses will be permitted to open.
Although many companies were forced to close due to COVID-19, more than 70% of the state's economy remained open throughout the virus crisis "and we have had more than 98% of our economy open since we completed all Stage 2 re-openings 74 days ago," Hogan said.
Movie theaters and live entertainment venues will be allowed to open at 50% capacity or up to 100 people at indoor venues, or 250 people at outdoor venues, both with appropriate health and safety guidelines in place.
Retail stores as well as churches and houses of worship will be able to increase capacity from 50% to 75%.
“We have continued to see declining numbers in all of our key health metrics,” Hogan said.
The statewide positivity rate is at 3.39%, which marks a decline since it peaked at 26.9% April 17.
Maryland's positivity rate has been under 5%, which is the benchmark set by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 68 consecutive days, he said.
“Hospitalizations are down more than 77% since they peaked 122 days ago at 1,711,” Hogan said.
“And we have seen a continued and sustained drop in the cases per 100,000, which is an additional metric now being utilized by Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and the coronavirus task force,” he said.
“As we head into the holiday weekend, I want to wish everybody a great holiday, and I hope that everyone enjoys some time with their family and friends,” Hogan said. “But I want to remind them … the number one activity of those who have tested positive since mid-July, reported by 41% of all those who are interviewed by contact tracers, was attending family gatherings.”
As the state moves into Stage 3, individual counties can be more restrictive regarding timing of re-openings in their jurisdictions, he said.
"I want to remind the people of Maryland that moving into Stage 3 does not mean that this crisis is behind us, and remind them that we must remain vigilant so that we can keep Maryland open for business," Hogan said.
Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz said COVID-19 emergency relief programs have awarded nearly $175 million in grants and loans to thousands of small businesses across the state.
“We've helped them keep their doors open, pay their bills, and keep employees on the payroll,” she said. “Throughout the reopening process, we have worked closely with our partners in Maryland's business community to make sure we help them get back to work in a way that keeps customers and employees safe.”
Google, elections and schools
In collaboration with Apple and Google, Maryland will be one of the first states to deploy a new exposure notification tool to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Hogan said.
Exposure Notifications Express is designed to help public health officials more quickly and easily provide notifications for their residents about potential COVID-19 exposure and guide them on recommended actions.
The new technology will be optional for users.
Hogan also said the state elections board mailed absentee ballot application information to every registered voter, and more than 11,000 Marylanders have been recruited to serve as election judges.
“We continue to strongly encourage Marylanders to take advantage of voting by absentee ballot or to participate in early voting,” Hogan said. “And for those who really want to vote in person on election day, we strongly encourage them to do so at off-peak times to avoid crowds and long lines at the polling places.”
In echoing his words from a press conference last week, the governor talked of eight counties, including Allegany, across the state that “did not submit any reopening plans that even attempted to bring any kids into any classrooms for the entire year.”
However, an Allegany County Public Schools press release that followed stated the school system “has always shared a commitment to providing a hybrid or traditional schooling model when it is deemed a safe and feasible option for our school communities.”
The state education board Tuesday voted for “counties to at least go back and reevaluate their modes of instruction before the end of the year,” Hogan said.
Baltimore County elementary school teacher and Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost said the state education board agreed with the more than 20,000 Marylanders that signed a petition in less than 48 hours that called for no mandated schedule changes until after the first quarter.
“We appreciate that the state board of education rejected (Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon’s) last-minute proposal to rip up local school schedules in a matter of weeks without thought for the confusion, stress, and chaos that would ensue,” Bost said.
“The conversation at today’s state board of education meeting would have been useful months ago,” she said. “Having it today, after the school year has begun in many areas, is incredibly out of touch with the realities that educators, parents, and students are dealing with every day and the hard work that they have done and that is ahead.”
Poor communication and sudden changes coming from the state’s education department and leadership “are deeply concerning and in dire need” of improvement, Bost said.
“The school year is beginning, and educators, parents, and students want stability and the time to focus on teaching and learning,” she said. “We must get this right, stay safe, and have consistent support rather than more last-minute surprises from state leaders.”
