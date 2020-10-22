ANNAPOLIS — Local restaurants could soon benefit from a large chunk of state funds, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
To help boost the state’s economy, Maryland will double an earlier relief package by investing $250 million from the state's rainy day fund.
The total $500 million relief fund is part of the Maryland Strong: Economic Recovery Initiative.
“The economic recovery investment will include an additional $50 million for the Maryland small business COVID-19 relief grant fund, which provides direct, immediate grants to businesses and nonprofits that have lost revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hogan said.
The plan includes $50 million in new relief specifically for Maryland restaurants.
The money can be used for expenses including new equipment, expansion of outdoor dining for fall and winter, and funding for infrastructure and health improvements.
The funds will also cover technology upgrades to support the expansion of more carryout and delivery, as well as the purchase of personal protection equipment for restaurant staff.
“It will even assist struggling businesses with paying their rent,” Hogan said.
The funding will be sent to local jurisdictions to distribute to qualifying restaurants as quickly as possible.
“All this money must be disbursed immediately and no later than December 31st of this year,” Hogan said.
Additionally, $20 million will assist “hard-hit businesses” and local entertainment venues in Maryland Main Street organizations, which represent nearly 4,000 establishments across the state.
Another $20 million will triple the investment in the COVID-19 lay off aversion fund.
Hogan said the investments won't solve all financial problems for businesses, but “can help them stay alive” until a COVID-19 vaccine and/or federal funding are made available.
He also talked of the “devastating impact” caused by Washington’s failure to provide additional stimulus relief for families.
“We need both parties in Washington to stop playing politics, to end the gridlock, and to get this done for the American people,” Hogan said. “Our small business community and our struggling Marylanders who depend on them for their jobs cannot afford to wait any longer.”
Although Maryland has one of the lowest COVID-19 positivity rates, 3.1% on Thursday, in the country, people must remain vigilant, follow health department guidelines and avoid travel to “hotspots,” he said.
The Maryland Health Department Thursday reported 743 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths across the state in the past 24 hours.
The Allegany County Health Department typically reports new cases Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
On Wednesday, ACHD reported that 23 people had been diagnosed with the disease since Monday, which brought the jurisdiction’s cumulative case count to 628.
The Garrett County Health Department Thursday reported a 6% 7-day positivity rate for the disease.
The World Health Organization recommends governments spend 14 consecutive days below 5% before easing virus-related restrictions.
Garrett County has 117 total COVID-19 cases.
The newest positive cases include “a female from 0-9 years, a female from 10-19 years, a male in his 20s, a female in her 30s, two females and a male in their 40s, a female and a male in their 50s, and a female in her 80s,” GCHD stated in a press release. “All of the individuals are being advised to isolate at home or to seek immediate medical attention based on their signs and symptoms.”
Contact tracing continues to show the most recent spread is through social events, and not from an influx of visitors to the county, GCHD Health Officer Bob Stephens said via press release.
“COVID is being spread through those places where people expect that it would not spread,” he said. “The main spread is through family, close friends, and recreational activities where people are getting together and they feel much more comfortable.”
Garrett County COVID-19 cases from Oct. 10 to Oct. 20 increased from 81 to 110.
During that time period, the county’s positivity rate increased from 0.65% to 5.26%.
Maryland positivity rate increased from 2.83% to 3.11%.
Garrett County’s rate per 100,000 people increased from 1.82 to 11.82.
Maryland rate per 100,000 people increased from 9.4 to 10.4
“Although Garrett County continues to remain the county with the lowest number of total cases in the state, we are on a bad trajectory,” Stephens said. “Our positivity rate and our rate per 100,000 persons are both higher than the state average for the first time since the pandemic started.”
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, everyone must practice good hand hygiene, wear face coverings, and stay six feet away from people, he said.
“The other thing that is incredibly important is self-quarantining once someone begins to feel that they may be ill, or if they have come in contact with someone who has COVID like symptoms,” Stephens said. “It is also a good idea to get a test as soon as possible.”
Also on Thursday, Garrett County Public Schools said two individuals in the same classroom at a northern elementary school tested positive for COVID-19.
“Both individuals are isolating at home,” the school system stated on its website. “Because this meets the definition of an ‘outbreak,’ individuals deemed close contacts will also be asked to quarantine.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated “close contact” to mean someone less than six feet from a COVID-19 positive individual for more than 15 cumulative minutes in 24 hours with or without a mask.
“Garrett County Public Schools will follow its comprehensive internal plan for an outbreak, including consistent sanitizing, informing families whose students were at risk of exposure or in close contact, and supporting the affected family,” the school system stated. “We will continue our efforts to mitigate risk and to maintain a safe environment in our schools. We are grateful to our families for their continued efforts in keeping students home at the first sign of symptoms.”
