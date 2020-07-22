ANNAPOLIS — Each Maryland local school system, in consultation with its health department, will determine how to open, and which groups of students and staff will be able to reenter buildings.
Maryland State Department of Education Superintendent Karen Salmon, who closed public schools across the state in March, talked of reopening plans at a press conference on Wednesday.
What happens in school buildings is an essential part of a child's academic, social, emotional and nutritional development, she said.
“These can never be fully replaced by a virtual environment,” Salmon said. “We want to get our students back to school as soon as possible for in-person instruction, and this should be the driving goal and the basis for all of our decisions.”
While public health experts including the American Academy of Pediatrics agree, the safety and health of students and staff must be the first priority, she said.
The state in May released its recovery plan for education that gave local school systems until Aug. 14 to develop and submit a proposal for the state board to review.
“Just as schools could begin limited in-person summer instruction, schools can choose to reopen for in-person instruction in the fall,” Salmon said. “Depending on conditions in their locality, school systems may be more restrictive than the requirements outlined in the state recovery plan.”
All school systems must follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which stress the importance of hand washing, physical distancing, and cloth face coverings that must be worn by all staff and students when physical distancing is not possible.
“We cannot stress this enough,” she said.
School systems must also adhere to protocols instituted by state health officials for addressing an outbreak, which is defined as at least one laboratory case of COVID-19.
“These protocols, which we are releasing today, stress several elements including communication and ensuring that a process is in place to notify the school community of a positive test and work with the local health department to activate contact tracing procedures,” Salmon said. “Schools will be providing written notification to all identified contacts and how long they should remain in quarantine.”
She also stressed the importance of special education needs, emergency school meal programs and students that don’t have access to the internet.
“I want to thank the governor for his commitment to ensuring that we maximize the use of federal funding to help these schools and students most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “Specifically, these funds ensure that more students will have access to remote learning, and the expansion of targeted tutoring initiatives for at-risk students.”
Allegany County Public Schools officials are reviewing options for each stage of the state’s matrix in preparation for opening schools Aug. 26 for students.
The school system is developing plans to be shared with the public at the education board’s Aug. 11 meeting.
The Garrett County Public Schools Board of Education on July 14 voted to postpone the start of school to Sept. 8.
In response to Salmon’s announcement, Maryland State Education Association President and Baltimore County elementary school teacher Cheryl Bost said many local systems have already opted to begin the year with virtual learning.
“We urge more systems to do the same for at least the first semester,” she said via press release. “Virtual learning is not a perfect solution, but it’s the safest and focusing on just one mode of education enables educators to direct their total attention to making it more rigorous and equitable.”
Also at the conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said he’s concerned that the COVID-19 positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 years old is higher than that of state residents over that age.
“The gap between younger and older Marylanders is as big as it's ever been,” he said.
Nearly 12,000 state residents have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.
“We also are concerned that we've seen a slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations in recent days,” he said. “The total hospitalizations statewide as of today is 505, which is slightly up. But keep in mind that they are still down 70% from their peak of 1,711, which occurred 83 days ago on April 30.”
Hogan also talked of worries over shortages and delays in testing that many states across the country are experiencing.
“We’re concerned that the administration in Washington is now attempting to actually cut federal funding for testing at a time when it is so critically important to our ability to get a handle on and to stop this virus,” he said.
Recent spikes in infection rates in other states has “significantly increased” the national demand for testing and has caused delays of up to 10 days or more at commercial labs across the country, Hogan said.
“It is slowing testing results even for us here in Maryland,” he said.
Contact tracers have been successful in reaching 75% of positive COVID-19 cases, Hogan said.
“One of the reasons why that percentage is not higher is because some Marylanders are either not answering the phone, but in some cases, they're refusing to cooperate or participate in contact tracing efforts,” he said. “This is critical to helping identify those who may be infected and to helping us stop the spread. Not cooperating severely limits our ability to identify and contain this deadly virus, so I'm pleading with Marylanders, if you get a call from MD COVID … please cooperate with the investigators so we can help stop the spread.”
Employers should continue to encourage telework when possible, Hogan said.
“And individuals who can work from home should continue to do so,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Maryland Health Department reported 80,172 cases of COVID-19, which includes 627 new positive test results and four deaths in the prior 24 hours.
The Allegany County Health Department reported six new community cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 239.
“The latest cases include a female in her 30s, a female in her 40s, a male in his 20s, a male in his 50s, a male in his 60s and a male in his 70s,” ACHD said via press release. “Only the male in his 50s has required hospitalization.”
The Garrett County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 positive test result, which brings the county’s total to 35.
According to a press release from the Garrett County Joint Information Center Team, the asymptomatic female is in her 30s, works at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home and is isolating at home.
“The increase in positive cases over the past two weeks continues to show that we have asymptomatic community spread of COVID-19 in Garrett County,” Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Garrett and Allegany Counties, said via the release. “We can expect that other well-feeling individuals in our community have COVID-19, and for this reason, we remind you to wear your mask, wash your hands and practice physical distancing when out in public.”
