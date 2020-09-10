SPARKS — Maryland leads a multi-state team that will gain millions of rapid point-of-care antigen tests to slow the spread of COVID-19.
An interstate compact agreement is between states collectively including Maryland, Arkansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Ohio, Utah and Virginia, and the Rockefeller Foundation.
Gov. Larry Hogan negotiated the compact in his final days as chairman of the National Governors Association.
“A total of five Republicans and five Democrats who came together to create a major bipartisan first of its kind interstate compact,” Hogan said.
The latest state-of-the-art technology in rapid testing will slow the spread of COVID-19 and help the participating states speed economic recovery, Hogan said.
The states are in discussions with Becton Dickinson and Quidel, U.S. manufacturers of antigen tests that have already been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, to purchase 500,000 tests per state.
Additional states, cities and local governments could join the compact in coming weeks.
Hogan and Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah announced the interstate testing compact at Becton, Dickinson and Company in Baltimore County on Thursday.
Maryland, founding member of the compact, will be the first to order 250,000 rapid point-of-care antigen tests.
The initial purchase will cost roughly $8 million, which is about $30 per test, Hogan said.
“We're going to get them into utilization as soon as we get the first supply, which I think is days away,” he said. “I believe that the funding is going to be covered by CARES act funding or (a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) grant.”
Hogan said the rapid tests will not replace the state's polymerase chain reaction tests.
“But this acquisition will give us another valuable tool in that strategy, which has successfully completed more than 2.1 million tests to nearly 25 percent of our state's population,” he said.
“Our plan is to begin deploying these rapid tests to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in order to test all residents, staff, and visitors, and to our correctional and juvenile detention centers,” Hogan said. “We're also in discussions to send them to dormitories and campuses of our colleges and universities. This new acquisition will also help us tackle isolated outbreak and cluster scenarios, similar to the situations we confronted earlier months ago in nursing homes and at the poultry processing plants on the eastern shore.”
Shah said the rapid tests will allow for people who are COVID-19 positive to be removed from the chain of transmission more quickly and effectively than the U.S. has been able to do so far.
“Right now we're heading into a flu season, and the country is not yet doing 25 million tests a month,” he said.
The new compact aims for the U.S. to administer between 70 million and 200 million tests a month as soon as possible, Shah said.
“Testing is really the only way out,” he said.
