CUMBERLAND — The Maryland National Guard was part of a team called to an Allegany County nursing home on Friday to help control the spread of COVID-19.
The Cumberland Healthcare Center received assistance from state officials to protect the health and safety of staff and residents, Fred Stratmann, spokesman and attorney for CommuniCare Family of Companies, which owns the facility, said.
Gov. Larry Hogan earlier this month said he would send “strike teams,” composed of Maryland National Guard members, doctors, nurses and other state health officials, to help nursing homes overburdened by the spread of the COVID-19.
Two employees at the facility tested positive for the disease, Stratmann said on Tuesday and added that of 20 residents that were either exposed to the workers or showed some COVID-19 symptoms, only five were tested — in part because tests were not widely available — and found negative for the disease.
The state team on Friday was set to “test all of the residents,” Stratmann said.
The skilled nursing facility, which offers long-term rehabilitation and care for senior citizens, has roughly 110 residents and 130 employees.
“The strike force can only go if the nursing home requests it,” he said and added the team will help the facility plan for the future care of residents.
Stratmann didn’t know how long it will take to get test results.
“It’s a good step … to have help,” he said. “We’ll notify all the families (of residents).”
On Friday, results for two staff members and nine residents, who were in isolation due to risk factors or possible exposure to the disease, were pending, he said.
Nursing homes aren’t provided the same resources, including Personal Protective Equipment and federal funds, that hospitals get, he said.
The center’s employees are “dedicated people working and doing a great job,” Stratmann said.
“They are giving 120% (and) they are exhausted … yet they show up for work every day and give phenomenal care,” he said. “They’re doing a huge amount of work … and they should be applauded.”
Allegany County Department of Emergency Services Director James Pyles on Friday said he called state officials on Thursday and asked for an assessment team to visit the Cumberland Healthcare Center.
The center agreed, and made the formal request for help.
Pyles said he was prompted to make the call because several residents at a nursing home in Carroll County became infected with and died from the novel coronavirus.
“I didn’t want that to happen in Allegany County,” Pyles said.
His call for help on Thursday followed Allegany County’s largest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases that included nine patients and four staff members that were infected with the disease at the center.
“It was an amazing, quick response,” Pyles said of the state’s cooperation and “green light” to send the team. “Words can’t put that into perspective.”
He also praised support from local government, including Allegany County Commissioners, to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re truly, truly lucky with … the partnerships,” Pyles said.
Later on Friday, Pyles said the team was "very impressed" with its initial inspection of the center, but the residents hadn't yet been tested for COVID-19.
"We don't have that many test kits," he said and added the kits are very difficult to get. Testing will likely happen "in the very near future for all patients."
