CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department is offering the recently approved Moderna and Pfizer updated COVID-19 booster vaccines.
“The updated booster dose is a bivalent formula that both boosts immunity against the original coronavirus strain and also protects against the newer Omicron variants that account for most of the current cases,” ACHD said via press release Friday.
“The bivalent vaccine is approved for emergency use as a single booster following completion of the primary vaccine series — Moderna or Pfizer two shots, or a single Johnson and Johnson or Novavax — or a single booster if it has been at least two months since your most recent booster,” the release stated.
To stay current on vaccinations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an updated booster dose at least two months after an individual’s last COVID-19 shot, either since their last booster dose, or since completing their primary series.
Pfizer’s updated booster shot is authorized for individuals age 12 and older, and Moderna’s is authorized for adults 18 and older.
As new variants of the virus emerge, updated boosters are intended to provide optimal protection against COVID-19.
Anticipating high demand for the new boosters, the health department announced a special clinic specifically for Moderna and Pfizer boosters to be held 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at 12501 Willowbrook Road.
ACHD also offers primary and booster COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesdays at the health department.
Vaccinations for people ages 12 and older are available from 9 a.m. to noon.
Vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are offered from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Appointments are required for all COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Free drive-thru testing continues at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Avenue, Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Allegany County COVID-19 data as of Sept. 8:
• CDC community level: High
• Percent of Allegany County Population Fully Vaccinated, based on CDC data: 56.5%
• New COVID-19 cases this week: 151 (cumulative total 19,745)
• Additional deaths this week: Three (cumulative total 377)
• Cases per 100,000 people: 30.63 (Maryland: 14.86)
• Positivity rate: 14.83% (Maryland: 10.03%)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.