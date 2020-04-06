OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department on Monday reported its fourth case of COVID-19.
A woman in her 20s who traveled outside the area tested positive for the disease, has self-isolated and is recovering at home.
Of 154 tests for the disease in the county, 100 were negative and 50 are pending.
Two of the positive cases have recovered and been released from isolation.
One of the positive cases remains isolated at home, and another remains hospitalized.
