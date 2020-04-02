KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Health Department announced Thursday the county's first two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The agency first announced the positive test in a statement on Facebook Thursday morning. It was followed up shortly thereafter by a press release from the Allegany County Health Department announcing that the individual works in that county.
The individual's coworkers are being notified, per the release issued by Allegany County health officials.
The second case was announced about 5 p.m., also on the department's Facebook page.
Mineral County health officials didn't release further information about either case.
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginia's situation is "trending the right way." The average of positive cases remains around 4%, he said, although on Wednesday that figure "popped up just for a day ... to 6.7%."
"Just stay the course. Keep doing the good work," Justice said, urging residents to continue maintaining social distancing and hand washing among other preventative measures.
The state has at least 217 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to figures released Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Resources. Another 5,276 tests have been negative. Two people have died, including a Jackson County resident on Wednesday who had "several underlying health issues."
