PITTSBURGH — A clinical trial to fight COVID-19 has launched across UPMC’s 40-hospital system and uses multiple treatments tested in combinations.
Based on artificial intelligence, the randomized, embedded, multi-factorial, adaptive platform will allow researchers to rapidly test multiple treatment approaches simultaneously at a lower cost and with fewer patients than traditional clinical trials.
The novel clinical trial, developed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, was announced Thursday at UPMC.
Patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms will be eligible to partake in the trial, which will include hydroxychloroquine, steroids and medications called immunomodulators that alter the responsiveness of the immune system.
"If they consent to participate in the trial, they are immediately assigned randomly to different recipes of treatments," said Derek Angus, professor and chair of Pitt’s Department of Critical Care Medicine. "This is a complicated effort to pull off."
While clinical trials historically have lasted for months or longer, a way to fight COVID-19 is needed now, Angus said.
"We don't have the luxury of time," he said. "We must learn while doing."
If new drugs need to be tested, they will be incorporated into the platform, rather than tested in separate free-standing trials.
Participants will receive the current standard of care, and most also will receive one, two or three of the experimental treatment options.
Within weeks, researchers expect that about 99% of patients will be receiving one or more active therapies specifically targeting COVID-19.
If one of the treatments shows early signs of performing better than the others, patients will be automatically enrolled more often into that treatment option.
Donald Yealy, chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and University of Pittsburgh, said the UPMC system has performed more than 7,300 tests for COVID-19 with nearly 600 of them showing positive results, and has 97 inpatients — some at the western Maryland hospital — with the disease.
The hospital system has an ample supply of hospital beds and equipment including masks and respirators, Yealy said.
"We are seeing evidence that the pandemic is growing, but we see the possibility for a manageable future," he said.
On Thursday, state and local health departments reported 6,185 COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 11 in Allegany County, four in Garrett County and five in Hampshire County, West Virginia.
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services on Thursday announced that a contract employee at the Western Correctional Institution/North Branch Correctional Institution was positive for the disease.
