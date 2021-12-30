CUMBERLAND — A new drug holds promise for people who are exceptionally vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, but demand for the product far outweighs supply.
Dr. Erin McCreary, director of antimicrobial stewardship innovation and an infectious diseases pharmacist at UPMC, on Thursday said the hospital system this week received 456 doses of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, the first monoclonal antibody cocktail approved, under an emergency use authorization, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent COVID-19 prior to exposure.
“This is a really big deal,” she said. “Our patients with compromised immune systems may not respond as robustly to COVID-19 vaccination.”
While those patients should still be vaccinated against the virus, the recently approved antibody offers additional protection, she said.
Evusheld, approved for people ages 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds and have moderate to severely compromised immune systems, includes two different antibodies administered in each arm.
AstraZeneca’s clinical trial results show the antibodies last “as long as six months up to even a year,” McCreary said.
UPMC expects to receive additional limited shipments of Evusheld in the coming weeks, she said.
Due to supply constraints, it will likely take months to give the medication to all eligible patients.
“Available doses of Evusheld will be available regionally and distributed equitably,” McCreary said.
Dr. Donald Yealy is chief medical officer, and chair of UPMC’s department of emergency medicine.
“Not everyone who meets the criterion for Evusheld can get therapy initially because of the high demand and the supply available,” he said. “We urge all eligible patients who are contacted by their health care provider … to get that injection now.”
Additionally, people should get COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots when eligible and practice established methods including social distancing to prevent further spread of the disease, Yealy said.
“Unvaccinated people who get COVID-19 are seven to 10 times more likely to end up in an intensive care unit than vaccinated people,” he said.
“It’s still important to continue masking,” Yealy said.
State, local COVID-19 cases
The Maryland Department of Health Thursday reported 14,316 new COVID-19 cases, 55 additional deaths and 76 more hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily case rate was 20.63% statewide, with Allegany County at 13.81%, Garrett County at 9.42% and Washington County at 18.96%.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 146.69 statewide, with Allegany County at 115.86, Garrett County at 52.13 and Washington County at 113.01.
By comparison, the seven-day numbers this time last year were 37.4 statewide, with Allegany County at 40.98, Garrett County at 49.24 and Washington County at 92.78.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.