PITTSBURGH — Researchers from UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh on Thursday discussed a potential vaccine for COVID-19.
Louis Falo, professor and chair of dermatology, Pitt School of Medicine and UPMC, said a bandage-like patch with micro needles would release a vaccine into the body and produce adequate antibodies to neutralize the virus.
"Less vaccine is needed than a traditional shot," he said and added that the vaccine would be relatively inexpensive and not require refrigeration.
The vaccine would deliver low doses of an antigen and be effective for all age groups, Falo said.
The vaccine has been tested on mice, and could be done on humans after Food and Drug Administration approval.
“We developed this to build on the original scratch method used to deliver the smallpox vaccine to the skin, but as a high-tech version that is more efficient and reproducible patient to patient,” Falo said. “And it’s actually pretty painless — it feels kind of like Velcro.”
The vaccine study, which appears in The Lancet’s EBioMedicine, is the first peer-reviewed paper describing a candidate vaccine for COVID-19.
There's no definite timeline for the vaccine to be ready, however, trials would likely take months.
Falo said plans would be for the vaccine to be produced at a centralized facility at a rapid rate.
“We had previous experience on SARS-CoV in 2003 and MERS-CoV in 2014," said co-senior author of the study Andrea Gambotto, associate professor of surgery at the Pitt School of Medicine. "These two viruses, which are closely related to SARS-CoV-2, teach us that a particular protein, called a spike protein, is important for inducing immunity against the virus. We knew exactly where to fight this new virus. That’s why it’s important to fund vaccine research. You never know where the next pandemic will come from.”
