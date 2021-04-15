CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland will accept walk-ins to its COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday in the hospital auditorium.
Anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Allegany County is eligible. No appointment is necessary.
The clinic runs from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and the Moderna vaccine will be administered.
Those who wish to get the vaccine should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
