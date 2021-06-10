CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland will offer COVID-19 vaccines seven days a week at several urgent and primary care locations. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
UPMC will no longer offer weekly mass vaccination clinics at the hospital.
Urgent care locations offering the vaccine seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. include:
• Advanced Medical Urgent Care, 1050 Industrial Blvd., Cumberland, 240-964-9300.
• UPMC Outpatient Center, Frostburg Plaza, 10701 New Georges Creek Road, Frostburg, 301-689-3229.
• UPMC Urgent Care, 23789 Garrett Highway, McHenry, 240-488-4139.
Primary care locations offering the vaccine Monday–Friday from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. include:
• UPMC Western Maryland Primary Care Center at the Medical Arts Center at UPMC Western Maryland, 12502 Willowbrook Road, Suite 680, Cumberland, 240-964-8921
• UPMC Western Maryland Primary Care Center at LaVale Plaza, 1313 National Highway, LaVale, 240-362-0288
• Dr. Sunil Gupta in the Johnson Heights Medical Building, 625 Kent Ave., Cumberland, 301-724-7117
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.