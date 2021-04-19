CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, April 22, from 2-6 p.m. in the hospital auditorium.
All individuals age 18 and older are eligible; the first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.
There are several ways to register:
• Online at https://www.marylandvax.org//reg/9941640312.
• Call 240-964-1000 on Tuesday, April 20, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
• Walk-ins are also welcome.
Individuals should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
Additionally, UPMC Urgent Care centers in Cumberland, Frostburg and McHenry are offering vaccine appointments, as are several primary care providers. For more information, visit UPMCWesternMaryland.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.