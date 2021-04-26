CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday from noon-6 p.m. in the hospital auditorium.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and anyone ages 16 and older are eligible. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent present to sign a consent form.
Walk-ins will be accepted, but there are also two registration options:
• Online at https://www.marylandvax.org//reg/0012457969
• Call 240-964-1000 on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Individuals should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
