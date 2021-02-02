CUMBERLAND — While several medications have been associated with the treatment of COVID-19, factors including individual human response to the virus, timing, age and genetics can complicate the therapeutic process.
Medications work in different ways. While some affect the immune system, others attempt to inhibit viral replications.
“For most viral infections, there’s very little we can do,” Dr. Matthew Simmons, UPMC Western Maryland’s vice president of medical staff affairs, said and added that some medicines “may or may not help” people fighting COVID-19.
“Right now, the only medications that we’re seeing widely used with recommendations from the National Institutes of Health and other organizations is remdesivir,” Simmons said.
The spectrum of COVID-19 illness and symptoms is so broad that it’s difficult to know when a medication might have been successful.
“Because some people that were going to get better, get better anyway, and then other people get sick very quickly,” he said.
Medicines that focus on viral replication should be administered within the first four to seven days while the virus is actively replicating, Simmons said.
“Everything that happens after that becomes kind of this immune response … and the immune response is so multi-pronged,” he said. “It becomes a very complicated picture to look at therapeutics and say ‘does this work for everybody’ because this virus is so new to us and we’re learning so much about how it interacts with the body that as we come up with more information about how the virus does certain things in the body we then try to target medications that might work.”
However, newer therapies that could help mitigate the severity of COVID-19 illness are likely on the horizon, Simmons said.
But for now, “the health community is really focusing on the successful deployment of vaccines,” he said.
UPMC Western Maryland also has access to monoclonal antibody treatment, which includes laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“We have been able to successfully give it to anybody whose physician applied for it,” Simmons said. “We’re able to still every day provide monoclonal antibodies to those people who want it.”
People should report any COVID-19 symptoms immediately to their primary care health provider.
“It’s very crucial that in the first 72 to 96 hours of illness that if we’re going to use these therapeutics, especially monoclonal antibodies, that we get those on board before the virus really establishes an infection and starts doing a lot of collateral damage,” he said.
COVID-19 cases
The Maryland Health Department on Tuesday reported 905 new cases of COVID-19, 34 additional deaths and 30 more hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 positivity rate statewide average was 5.79%, with Allegany County at 5.33%, Garrett County at 4.73% and Washington County at 10.2%.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 28.17 statewide, with Allegany County at 21.5, Garrett County at 16.74 and Washington County at 37.07.
The Allegany Health Department on Monday reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 6,205 with 184 fatalities.
At that time, the Garrett County Health Department reported 1,798 total COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths due to the virus or its complications.
Vaccination efforts
As of Tuesday, Maryland providers administered 553,733 COVID-19 vaccines, and 79.1% of all first doses had been given, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.
At that time, the average daily rate of shots administered was 22,439, which marks a 64% increase over the last two weeks.
“While the vaccination rate continues to increase, supply from the federal government remains extremely limited,” Hogan’s office said via press release and added that the winter storm was impacting vaccination clinics.
In accordance with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan, which includes residents age 65 and over, and critical workers in high-risk settings.
“While federal guidelines make (two) million Marylanders eligible, the state is only receiving 10,000 doses per day,” the release stated.
Beginning Friday, the state will open a series of mass vaccination sites, beginning at the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America in Prince George’s County, to serve eligible residents.
Announcements will be made as appointments become available.
Neighborhood pharmacies that have joined Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution network include Giant, Walmart, Safeway and Rite Aid locations in critical areas.
“Local hospitals and health departments are also holding vaccination clinics,” the release stated. “Use covidvax.maryland.gov to find a provider near you, or call 211 for assistance. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and some providers may allow you to pre-register.”
Through the federal long-term care program, CVS and Walgreens continue to conduct vaccination clinics at Maryland nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
According to Amy Thibault, senior manager of corporate communications for CVS, beginning Feb. 11, the company will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at roughly 18 of its pharmacies across the state.
“The list of specific stores will be available on CVS.com as stores receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available,” she said via email.
“For the initial rollout, CVS Health plans to administer up to 11,000 total doses across Maryland, which will be sourced from the federal pharmacy partnership program,” Thibault said. “CVS will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments, subject to product availability. Currently, COVID-19 vaccinations are only available at select participating CVS Pharmacy locations and appointments are required.”
Ashley Flower, public relations manager for The GIANT Company, which operates local Martin’s food stores, said folks can register for the vaccine at martinsfoods.com/pharmacy.
“As we receive vaccines, appointments will be made available,” she said.
‘Extremely limited’
Although COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in Allegany County, vaccine supplies are “extremely limited,” the Allegany County Health Department said via press release.
“The health department appreciates the patience and cooperation of all county residents as we work to vaccinate those 75 and older, some of our most vulnerable community members,” the release stated. “Health officials are still urging the public to practice social distancing, wear a mask when around others who don’t live with you, practice good hand hygiene, avoid social gatherings and continue to clean and disinfect frequently handled objects and surfaces. It is still vitally important to safeguard the health of those around you.”
As soon as more vaccine is available, the Garrett County Health Department will allow people age 65 through 74 to begin scheduling appointments.
“These are the only groups that will be eligible to schedule appointments from the Phase 1C group at this time,” GCHD said via press release.
Due to a limited vaccine release from the state of Maryland, UPMC Western Maryland will not hold a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week.
“Only 100 doses of vaccine were made available, and these doses will be used specifically for immunocompromised patients already admitted to the hospital, as well as patients undergoing oncology treatment and dialysis,” the hospital system said via press release Monday.
UPMC Western Maryland recently implemented a call-in process for folks to register for the vaccine.
However, many people that dialed the line got a busy signal.
“The vaccine registration phone number has 12 staff volunteer operators taking appointments during the call-in window,” UPMC Western Maryland President Michele Martz said via email Monday.
“Like elsewhere across the state and the country, the demand for vaccines currently far outweighs the supply we receive,” she said. “We understand the public’s frustration with getting a busy signal, but the current registration process is a fair way to allow the public to seek the vaccination at UPMC Western Maryland on a first come first served basis.”
As the state-mandated phases advance, online registration will be considered, but the state’s registration system requires users to answer a series of questions regardless of the number of slots available, Martz said.
“In order to avoid the frustration of spending time filling out questions online only to find no appointments open, the decision was made to offer appointments by phone,” she said.
When a clinic is scheduled, a time period will be announced for Allegany County residents that meet the age criteria to call in and reserve a spot.
“The call-in number is 240-964-1000 and the specific registration time frame will be announced via press release, through local media outlets and by social media posts,” Martz said.
The time frame to call in and register will be a single afternoon window of several hours, likely a day or two before the clinic.
The hospital system will alert the community, including the Cumberland Times-News, when all available appointments are reserved.
State officials will notify UPMC Western Maryland when more doses of the vaccine are set to arrive.
“There is a very short window after the vaccines arrive to safely distribute them, so time is of the essence and sometimes the notice about the clinic is short,” Martz said. “The scheduling of clinics depends on the supply sent by the state.”
Another determining factor is the fact that each vaccination is two doses, she said.
“Over the next several weeks, many of our clinics will be second-dose clinics for those community members that received the first vaccine,” Martz said. “Both the call center and the clinics are staffed by UPMC Western Maryland employees that have volunteered time out of their day to serve. These workers are aiding UPMC Western Maryland’s best efforts to get the vaccine out to the community as quickly and efficiently as supply allows.”
UPMC Western Maryland constantly evaluates measures to provide “the safest, most efficient vaccination clinics possible,” she said.
After vaccination
UPMC officials caution that it will take time for people after they have been vaccinated to build protection against COVID-19.
The vaccine’s full potency doesn’t take effect until after the second dose.
According to reported data from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both are at least 94% effective, but it is still possible to get COVID-19 after being vaccinated.
That means people should continue to wear a face mask that covers nose and mouth, avoid large gatherings, crowds, and poorly ventilated places, maintain at least six feet of social distance from others and use proper hand hygiene.
“It is also not yet known whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the coronavirus to other people,” UPMC officials said via email. “You should continue to follow CDC public health recommendations after receiving both the first dose and second dose of the vaccine.”
