CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland might eventually offer drive-through testing for COVID-19.
The news came as President Donald Trump, in an effort to slow spread of the disease, on Monday afternoon called for a national ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
According to the World Health Organization, the disease continues to rapidly spread globally.
Within 24 hours, 10,982 new COVID-19 cases grew overall numbers to 153,517, and 343 new deaths raised the number of fatalities to 5,735, the WHO reported Sunday.
Nancy Adams, senior vice president and chief operating officer at UPMC Western Maryland, said the health system is currently not testing patients for COVID-19.
“After UPMC gets the Pittsburgh South Side testing site operational, it plans to open sites in other communities we serve, starting with Harrisburg, Erie, Williamsport and Altoona,” Adams said via email of Pennsylvania sites. “We are already evaluating the needs for dedicated collection sites in those areas.”
Specimen collection capability exists at all UPMC hospitals.
“The specimens are being sent to Quest Diagnostics, which is a private lab,” Adams said. “If and when there is a need, UPMC plans to open the other collection sites, and will keep looking to other ways to safely collect specimen for testing, including potentially drive-through options.”
UPMC Western Maryland recently opened a triage tent outside the hospital’s emergency department to prevent potential overcrowding and address folks that believe they have COVID-19 symptoms.
Hospital officials report low traffic numbers at the tent so far.
