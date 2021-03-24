CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland will hold telephone registration Wednesday and Thursday for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Those 60 and older who live or work in Allegany County are eligible. The clinics are also open for those who fall into Maryland’s 2A vaccination guidelines. Learn more at https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine/.
Those interested in reserving a spot must call 240-964-1000 between 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, or 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Slots will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and appointments will be taken until all slots are filled. No walk-in appointments will be honored.
Individuals scheduled should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage. There, they will be screened and directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
