CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Allegany County residents 65 and older Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the hospital auditorium. Those interested in reserving a spot must call 240-964-1000 Tuesday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. or until all slots are filled.
Slots will be offered to callers on a first-come, first-served basis. No walk-in appointments will be honored.
UPMC Western Maryland has utilized the Allegany County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine interest form to contact individuals over the last few weeks. That list of 65 and over candidates has been exhausted. All county residents age 65 and older who signed up for the vaccine but have not been contacted are encouraged to call to register.
The clinic is also open for all Allegany County residents who fall into the state of Maryland’s 1C guidelines, including those who have not filled out the interest form. Learn more about the guidelines at https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine/.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered and arrangements for the second dose of the vaccine will be made at this time as well.
Individuals who are successfully scheduled to get the vaccine should look for signs with parking instructions and enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
County residents who do not yet meet the vaccination criteria are encouraged to sign up at https://health.maryland.gov/allegany/Pages/Home.aspx.
