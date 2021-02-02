CUMBERLAND — Matthew Simmons described taking his new job as a way of coming home.
UPMC Western Maryland last month named Simmons its vice president of medical staff affairs.
Simmons — originally from the Elk Garden and Keyser, West Virginia, area — was previously the chief infection control officer at City Hospital of West Virginia University in Martinsburg, where he led that department.
“When the job opening came here at Western Maryland … I saw it as a way to (return) back to the community that kind of nurtured me, and so I took the opportunity to move a little closer to my family,” he said.
“Cumberland always felt like home to me as well and I wanted to … give back to the community where I grew up,” Simmons said.
According to the hospital system, he is a 2005 graduate of Potomac State College, and in 2009 earned their Young Alumni Achievement Award.
Simmons completed his residency training in 2009 and infectious disease fellowship in 2011, both at West Virginia University’s Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He also earned several awards, including Fellow of the Year in 2011 by WVU Hospitals/Robert C. Byrd Health Science Center.
Simmons said he wants the community to know UPMC Western Maryland is dedicated to providing excellent care.
“We’re so very proud of our medical staff and volunteers for their hard work that they’ve done in this pandemic,” he said. “I really can’t commend them enough on how dedicated everybody has been and pitched in and how great the community has been.”
On behalf of the hospital system’s staff, UPMC Western Maryland President Michele Martz extended “a warm welcome to Dr. Simmons” in his new role.
“Dr. Simmons brings with him years of leadership experience and a proven track record of elite medical expertise,” she said via press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.