CUMBERLAND — It was the perfect night for input, yet discussion was shut down.
That’s how Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education member Debra Frank described events that followed a 3-2 vote to halt talk of changes to the rest of this year’s school calendar.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, which was frequently heated and emotionally charged, Frank and member Tammy Fraley voted to discuss the ACPS calendar, but were overpowered by President Crystal Bender, Vice President Robert Farrell and member David Bohn.
At issue was the consideration of extending virtual Fridays for the balance of the school year.
“We’re only talking about six Fridays,” Frank said.
“It has consistently been shown that teachers need time to collaborate, students need down time or time for enrichment activities,” she said.
Frank’s views were shared by other educators within the school system that said a mix of in-person and virtual learning — a situation caused by the global pandemic — forces teachers to do two jobs in one day with less time.
“This year has been extraordinary and we are currently doing the work of two teachers. We are both trying to teach a virtual class and an in-person class at the same time,” ACPS Spanish teacher Dawn Shepetuk said.
Mitchell Septoff, student member of the education board, said he wasn’t given a chance to speak about the issue prior to the board’s vote.
“I am your input. I am your link to the classroom,” he said. “It’s enough of an embarrassment that I have no … vote in my own education, it is a shame to be talked over simply because I am not 18.”
The board should listen to input from students and educators, Mitchell said.
“You heard all of these teachers today telling you what they thought,” he said. “Right now I’m telling you if you’re going to treat teachers like overqualified, overworked babysitters, you might as well have the decency to tell them what you’re doing, and if your concern is the custody of the children, your concern is for where will the children go, if you’re going to use my education as an excuse to keep me busy, if you’re not going to take the actual instruction in my education seriously, then why should I?”
Bender said because Mitchell is not a voting member of the board, he was not allowed to speak prior to the vote.
“That is not a decision of this board. That is a decision of the guidelines by our state delegation,” she said.
“Everyone’s emotions are high,” Bender said. “You need to understand that no matter what decision we make, somebody is going to be upset with it.”
