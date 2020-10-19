CUMBERLAND — COVID-19 cases continued to increase around the area Monday, with Allegany County reporting 35 new cases, Garrett surpassing 100 and Frostburg State University announcing it would pause athletic-related activity in some sports.
The Allegany County Health Department has reported 109 cases since Oct. 2, pushing the county's cumulative total to 605. The first case was reported April 1.
The latest cases include a female under age 12, two females and a male in their teens, six women and three men in their 20s, two women and four men in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, five women and three men in their 50s, three women and a man in their 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.
Frostburg State said via news release it was pausing all athletic-related activity in the sports of men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country and the hurdles and sprints cohort within the track and field team.
The school didn’t say how many student-athletes were affected by the virus, but most of the positive cases had come as the result of social interactions and shared households.
"FSU continues to exercise an abundance of caution while operating its athletic programs, and we continue to remind our campus community on the importance of wearing masks, practicing social distancing and frequent hand-washing in preventing the spread of this virus,” said university spokesperson Liz Medcalf.
Garrett County health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, pushing the county's cumulative total past 100.
The new positive COVID-19 cases are all females, with one each in their teens, 20s, 40s, 60s and 70s, and three in their 50s, according to the county health department. All of the individuals were advised to isolate at home or to seek immediate medical attention based on their signs and symptoms, health officials said.
The county has added 20 cases since Oct. 13; the new cases put the total at 103.
“Contact tracing continues to reveal that the current surge in cases in Garrett County is primarily being spread through family, friends and social gatherings,” county Health Officer Bob Stephens said Friday. “As the restrictions have been relaxed, it is more important than ever that community members be compliant with social distancing and face covering practices to prevent the spread of COVID, and reduce the chance that restrictions may need to be reimposed.”
“If we as a community want our businesses, schools and churches to remain open, we need to renew our efforts to keep Garrett County safe and healthy," Stephens said.
In West Virginia, Mineral County reported 199 cumulative cases on Monday, up two from when health officials last reported on Friday. Thirteen of the cases were active.
